Al Horford News: Starting sans Tatum on Thursday

Horford will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against Detroit, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jayson Tatum (knee) sidelined, Horford will return to the starting frontcourt alongside Kristaps Porzingis. Horford has been a mainstay in the starting five, and over his last five starts the veteran big man has averaged 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks across 32.4 minutes per contest.