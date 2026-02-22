Al Horford News: Starting Sunday
Horford is in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Sunday.
Draymond Green (back) was a late scratch, so Horford will make his sixth start of the season Sunday. Horford started in four consecutive outings from late January to early February and averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals over 22.5 minutes per game over that span.
