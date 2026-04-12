Al Horford News: Starting Sunday
Horford will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Horford came off the bench during Friday's game against the Kings, but he will start Sunday. Over his last four completed starts, he has averaged 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.8 minutes per contest.
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