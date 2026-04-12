Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Horford will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Horford came off the bench during Friday's game against the Kings, but he will start Sunday. Over his last four completed starts, he has averaged 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.8 minutes per contest.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
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