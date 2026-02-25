Al Horford News: Starting Wednesday
Horford is in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Horford will be in the Warriors' starting five for the second time in three games due to the absence of Draymond Green (back). In his last start against the Nuggets on Sunday, Horford recorded 22 points, seven assists, one rebound, three steals and two blocks over 27 minutes in a 128-117 win.
