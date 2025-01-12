Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford News: Strong showing off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Horford closed with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 victory over New Orleans.

Horford once again showcased his value coming off the bench Sunday, tallying bench-high-tying marks in scoring and rebounds in a balanced performance. Horford reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Dec. 27, having done so on 11 occasions this year. He has now hauled in seven or more boards in nine outings.

