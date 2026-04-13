Al Horford News: Struggles in loss
Horford amassed five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Clippers.
Draymond Green (back) should be fine for Tuesday's rematch, and he will be an upgrade over Horford, who filled in for the feisty veteran. Horford's age is beginning to show, as the 39-year-old lacks the aggressiveness he's shown throughout his NBA career. The Warriors originally had grander plans for him, but the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis and continued production from Green have limited his production to a trickle.
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