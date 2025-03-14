Al Horford News: Upgraded to available

Horford (toe) is available for Friday's game against Miami, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford is good to go for the first half of Boston's back-to-back Friday, meaning he's unlikely to play Saturday against Brooklyn. With Kristaps Porzingis out with an illness against the Heat, Horford should stick in Boston's starting lineup. The veteran big man has averaged 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from downtown over his last eight appearances (six starts).