Al Horford News: Will play against Charlotte

Horford (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford will return to the floor Friday after a two-game absence due to a knee issue. The veteran big man has put up some decent numbers over the last seven games, averaging 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep.