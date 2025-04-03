Al Horford News: Will play vs. Phoenix

Horford (toe) has been cleared to play Friday against the Suns, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

After missing three of the last five games for the Celtics with a toe injury, Horford will be back on the floor Friday against Phoenix. The veteran big man has played well over the last three games for Boston, averaging 18.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from deep.