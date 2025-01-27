Al Horford News: Will play, won't start Monday

Horford will come off the bench in Monday's game against Houston, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

A previous report stated that the veteran big man would enter the starting lineup Monday, though Luke Kornet will end up receiving the starting nod alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt. Horford has played in three of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 3.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game off the bench.