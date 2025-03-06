Fantasy Basketball
Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 2:11pm

Burks (back) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Burks has started the last three games for Miami but might miss Friday's game against Minnesota due to a back issue. The 33-year-old veteran is averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 40.7 percent and a career-high 41.9 percent from beyond the arc this season for the Heat.

