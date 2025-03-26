Alec Burks Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Burks (back) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
With Duncan Robinson (back) sidelined, Burks started Tuesday's win over the Warriors and posted 17 points (6-8 FG) in 24 minutes. Burks now joins Robinson on the injury report with a back issue, so if both guards are ruled out, Jaime Jaquez and Davion Mitchell would be candidates for increased roles.
