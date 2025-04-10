Alec Burks Injury: Likely to play Friday
Burks (back) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Burks is expected to make his 13th straight appearance Friday despite dealing with lower back discomfort. However, the veteran guard has logged just 15 minutes in each of his last two appearances, so if he's upgraded to available, he could receive a similar workload against New Orleans.
