Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks Injury: Probable to face Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Burks (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Burks has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to a lingering back issue, though he's still expected to suit up versus Washington. The veteran guard has started in three straight games, averaging 16.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent from the field in 20.0 minutes per game.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
