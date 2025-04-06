Fantasy Basketball
Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:55am

Burks is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to lower back discomfort.

Burks has drawn seven straight starts and is coming off a season-high 24 points during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. Tyler Herro (thigh), Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Haywood Highsmith (Achilles) are also questionable, so it's unclear what Miami's rotation will look like at this point.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
