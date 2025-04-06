Alec Burks Injury: Questionable for Monday
Burks is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to lower back discomfort.
Burks has drawn seven straight starts and is coming off a season-high 24 points during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. Tyler Herro (thigh), Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Haywood Highsmith (Achilles) are also questionable, so it's unclear what Miami's rotation will look like at this point.
