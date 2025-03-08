Alec Burks Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Burks (back) is out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Burks was deemed questionable in the injury report Friday, and the veteran sharpshooter will miss a second consecutive contest with back soreness. Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson will likely soak up most of Miami's backcourt minutes off the bench with Burks out. Burks' next chance to play will come against the Hornets on Monday.