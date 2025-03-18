Fantasy Basketball
Alec Burks Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:56pm

Burks (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Detroit.

Burks was immediately ruled out for each of the club's last three outings due to a back strain, and he's in jeopardy of missing his eighth consecutive contest Wednesday. If the veteran combo guard remains on the shelf, Jaime Jaquez and Duncan Robinson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
