Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks Injury: Won't go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Burks (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Burks will sit out of Friday's contest due to back soreness, and his next chance to play will come Saturday against the Bulls. The veteran combo guard has started in each of the club's last three outings, and while he's sidelined, Duncan Robinson and Davion Mitchell are candidates for a bump in minutes.

