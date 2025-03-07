Alec Burks Injury: Won't go Friday
Burks (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Burks will sit out of Friday's contest due to back soreness, and his next chance to play will come Saturday against the Bulls. The veteran combo guard has started in each of the club's last three outings, and while he's sidelined, Duncan Robinson and Davion Mitchell are candidates for a bump in minutes.
