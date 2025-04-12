Alec Burks Injury: Won't play Sunday

Burks (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Burks has been able to play through a recent back issue, but he'll be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale. He'll finish his first regular season in Miami averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists in 0.6 steals over 17.6 minutes per game across 49 games (14 starts). Burks should be available for the Heat's Play-In Tournament game against the Bulls on Wednesday.