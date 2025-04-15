Alec Burks News: Available to play
Burks (back) is available for Wednesday's Play-In game against Miami.
Burks sat out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Wizards, but it was likely a precaution with the Heat having already locked up their Play-In spot. Burks finished the regular season with averages of 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals over 17.6 minutes per game across 49 games (14 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now