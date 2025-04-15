Alec Burks News: Available to play

Burks (back) is available for Wednesday's Play-In game against Miami.

Burks sat out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Wizards, but it was likely a precaution with the Heat having already locked up their Play-In spot. Burks finished the regular season with averages of 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals over 17.6 minutes per game across 49 games (14 starts).