Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 12:51pm

Burks (back) is available for Wednesday's Play-In game against Miami.

Burks sat out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Wizards, but it was likely a precaution with the Heat having already locked up their Play-In spot. Burks finished the regular season with averages of 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals over 17.6 minutes per game across 49 games (14 starts).

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
