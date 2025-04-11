Fantasy Basketball
Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Burks (back) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Burks was carrying a probable tag before this contest, so it's not a surprise to see him available and ready to handle the workload he's been receiving of late. Burks has started in each of Miami's last nine games, a span in which he's averaging 11.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from three-point range.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
