Alec Burks News: Available to play Friday

Burks (back) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Burks was carrying a probable tag before this contest, so it's not a surprise to see him available and ready to handle the workload he's been receiving of late. Burks has started in each of Miami's last nine games, a span in which he's averaging 11.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from three-point range.