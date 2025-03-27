Alec Burks News: Available to play Thursday

Burks (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Burks posted 17 points across 24 minutes in the win over the Warriors on Tuesday, and he could remain in that starting role with Duncan Robinson (back) sidelined. He's averaging 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game when deployed in a starting role this season.