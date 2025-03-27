Fantasy Basketball
Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks News: Available to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 3:28pm

Burks (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Burks posted 17 points across 24 minutes in the win over the Warriors on Tuesday, and he could remain in that starting role with Duncan Robinson (back) sidelined. He's averaging 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game when deployed in a starting role this season.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
