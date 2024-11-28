Alec Burks News: Barely sees floor in win
Burks notched two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds over six minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 victory over the Hornets.
Burks played a season-low six minutes in the win, continuing an underwhelming start to the season. To this point, Burks has scored double-digits only twice, while also racking up six DNP-CD's. Despite his offensive skill set, it appears as though Burks could be on the outside looking in when it comes to regular and consistent minutes.
