Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Burks (back) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Back discomfort placed Burks on the injury report, but the veteran swingman has been cleared to play Monday. With Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) still on the shelf, Burks is set to continue starting for the Heat. Burks has averaged 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.1 three-pointers in 21.1 minutes across his last seven games (all starts), therefore his fantasy appeal remains muted outside of triples.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now