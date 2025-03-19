Alec Burks News: Cleared to return Wednesday

Burks (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Burks missed the Heat's last seven games due to a back strain, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return to action Wednesday. He started in the three games prior to his injury, though he'll likely come off the bench and operate under a minutes restriction in his first game back since March 5. In his 10 outings before his injury, Burks averaged 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals over 21.7 minutes per game.