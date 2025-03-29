Alec Burks News: Continues to thrive as scorer

Burks accumulated 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during Saturday's 118-95 win over Philadelphia.

Burks started for a third consecutive game and not only scored in double digits again, but this 20-point output was a season-high mark for the veteran. Burks has been starting due to the absence of Duncan Robinson (back), and while his upside is tied to Robinson's return date, Burks should remain productive in the final weeks of the regular season. He's scored in double digits in four of his last six starts this month.