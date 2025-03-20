Alec Burks News: Gets small role off bench in return
Burks (back) tallied four points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 116-113 loss to the Pistons.
In his return from a seven-game absence due to a low back strain, Burks made his way back into the Miami rotation, replacing Terry Rozier. He didn't provide much of a scoring boost off the bench, and Burks could be at risk of seeing his minutes get cut down a bit if Andrew Wiggins (lower leg) is able to play in the Heat's next game Friday versus the Rockets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now