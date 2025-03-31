Alec Burks News: Good to go Monday

Burks (back) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Burks will shake off a probable tag Monday due to a lingering back issue. The veteran guard has started in three straight games, during which he has averaged 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists while shooting 57.1 percent from the field across 20.0 minutes per contest.