Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 3:22pm

Burks (back) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Burks will shake off a probable tag Monday due to a lingering back issue. The veteran guard has started in three straight games, during which he has averaged 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists while shooting 57.1 percent from the field across 20.0 minutes per contest.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now