Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks News: Logs 12 points in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Burks accumulated 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Burks' insertion into the starting lineup was a bit of a surprise, as Duncan Robinson was considered to be the next man up with Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) sidelined. Burks responded with an excellent showing beyond the arc, taking all five of his shots from deep and connecting on four of them. The 14-year vet will revert back to the bench when Wiggins and Jaquez return, leaving him with zero fantasy value.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now