Alec Burks News: Matches season high off bench

Burks totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Burks light it up from deep off the bench in extended time Sunday, leading all Heat players in threes made while pacing the bench in scoring and assists. Burks matched his season high in scoring, a mark he also posted Nov. 2. Burks has now connected on at least three threes in three contests this year.