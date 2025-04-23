Fantasy Basketball
Alec Burks

Alec Burks News: Moving to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 4:36pm

Burks will come off the bench for Wednesday's Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Cavaliers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Burks started Game 1 and both of Miami's Play-In games, but he totaled 43 minutes across the three contests and wasn't part of the Heat's closing lineup. Davion Mitchell will leapfrog him in the starting lineup for Game 2, but still expect Burks to see a similar workload.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
