Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks News: Plays well in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Burks registered seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes during Monday's 106-89 win over the 76ers.

Miami were very shorthanded for this contest, and Burks made the most of the handful of minutes he received. Miami is off until Nov. 24 against Dallas, but it remains to be seen if Terry Rozier (foot) and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) will be ready for that contest.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now