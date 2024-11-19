Alec Burks News: Plays well in win

Burks registered seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes during Monday's 106-89 win over the 76ers.

Miami were very shorthanded for this contest, and Burks made the most of the handful of minutes he received. Miami is off until Nov. 24 against Dallas, but it remains to be seen if Terry Rozier (foot) and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) will be ready for that contest.