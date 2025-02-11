Alec Burks News: Pops for 13 in spot start

Burks racked up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 103-85 loss to the Celtics.

The veteran guard got his first start of the season, taking the place of Tyler Herro (illness), and Burks was one of the few Heat players to have any kind of shooting success against a stifling Celtics defense. Burks hadn't scored in double digits since Jan. 7 and was a DNP - Coach's Decision for nine of the 15 games in between, and there may not be a consistent spot in the rotation for him once Herro and Jaime Jaquez (illness) are healthy.