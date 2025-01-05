Alec Burks News: Produces donut in loss

Burks provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in five minutes during Saturday's 136-100 loss to the Jazz.

Burks continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having scored double-digits only five times this season, In what was easily the Heat's worst performance of the season, many of their secondary pieces were afforded additional run. Burks was not one of those players, indicating his role on this team is not a favorable one.