Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Burks headshot

Alec Burks News: Slides back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Burks isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Burks drew a spot start Monday in place of Tyler Herro (illness), but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday with Herro healthy. Burks has appeared in 27 games for the Heat this season and is averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds across 16.5 minutes.

Alec Burks
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now