Alec Burks News: Slides back to bench

Burks isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Burks drew a spot start Monday in place of Tyler Herro (illness), but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday with Herro healthy. Burks has appeared in 27 games for the Heat this season and is averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds across 16.5 minutes.