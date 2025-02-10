Alec Burks News: Starting Monday

Burks is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Celtics.

It'll be the first start of the season for the veteran swingman, who's making just his third appearance since Jan. 17 in the absence of Tyler Herro (illness). Burks has averaged just 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 16.1 minutes over his last seven appearances, but he's set for a boost in playing time Monday.