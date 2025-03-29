Fantasy Basketball
Alec Burks News: Starting vs. Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Burks (back) is available and starting against the 76ers on Saturday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Burks was questionable due to a back problem, but in the end, the veteran shooting guard will remain in the starting lineup and should handle his regular workload. This will be Burks' third straight start, and he's scored in double digits in the previous two.

