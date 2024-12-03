Aleem Ford News: Scores season-high 15 points

Ford logged 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes Monday during Rip City's 125-113 G League win over South Bay.

Ford was productive off the bench during Monday's victory, scoring a season-high 15 points. The 26-year-old is averaging 8.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across his nine appearances this season.