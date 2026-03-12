Alex Antetokounmpo Injury: Dealing with illness

Antetokounmpo was unavailable for Wednesday's 126-113 G League loss to the Osceola Magic due to illness.

Antetokounmpo is now at risk of missing more games while he hopes to make a quick recovery from his ailment. Prior to this issue, he made several appearances off the bench but posted only one double-digit points tally over his last 16 outings. Despite being signed to a two-way deal, Antetokounmpo has played exclusively for the G League squad, so that's where the impact of his absence could be felt, with John Butler getting increased playing time.