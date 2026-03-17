Alex Antetokounmpo News: Back in action in G League
Antetokounmpo (illness) recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 15 minutes Monday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 116-115 loss to the Windy City Bulls.
Antetokounmpo was back in action after he was sidelined for about a week due to an illness. The 24-year-old forward has been under contract with the Bucks on a two-way deal throughout the season, but he's yet to make his NBA debut. Antetokounmpo has made all 42 of his appearances in 2025-26 with the Herd, averaging 4.9 points (on 38.9 percent shooting from the field), 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now