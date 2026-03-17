Alex Antetokounmpo News: Back in action in G League

Antetokounmpo (illness) recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 15 minutes Monday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 116-115 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Antetokounmpo was back in action after he was sidelined for about a week due to an illness. The 24-year-old forward has been under contract with the Bucks on a two-way deal throughout the season, but he's yet to make his NBA debut. Antetokounmpo has made all 42 of his appearances in 2025-26 with the Herd, averaging 4.9 points (on 38.9 percent shooting from the field), 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes per game.