Alex Antetokounmpo News: Logs four minutes

Antetokounmpo closed Sunday's 126-106 loss to the 76ers with eight points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over four minutes.

Antetokounmpo made a rare appearance in the season finale with most of the roster sidelined. He made a total of six appearances in 2025-26 for an average of 3.4 minutes per contest. Like his brother, Thanasis, Alex's future with the club will likely hinge on what happens to Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).