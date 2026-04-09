Alex Antetokounmpo News: Season-high five points

Antetokounmpo supplied five points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and one block over four minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 loss to the Pistons.

With the Bucks basically running out a G League squad, Antetokounmpo has been able to at least stick in the rotation, albeit for limited minutes. Given the five points marked a season-high, managers can obviously look elsewhere for streaming value.