Alex Caruso Injury: Aggravates hip injury

Caruso exited Wednesday's game against Portland with a right hip injury and did not return, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. He generated 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists, a rebound and two steals across 15 minutes before leaving.

Caruso missed three straight games with right hip soreness before returning to action Tuesday. However, he aggravated the injury late in the third quarter and missed all of the final period. Caruso's next chance to play will come Monday at Sacramento.