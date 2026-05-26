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Alex Caruso Injury: Briefly exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 6:37pm

Caruso exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs due to an apparent ankle injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Caruso appeared to roll his right ankle before eventually checking out with 7:06 remaining in the first half and heading back to the locker room. He's already back on the bench, so it appears likely he'll be able to return.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
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