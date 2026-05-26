Alex Caruso Injury: Briefly exits to locker room
Caruso exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs due to an apparent ankle injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Caruso appeared to roll his right ankle before eventually checking out with 7:06 remaining in the first half and heading back to the locker room. He's already back on the bench, so it appears likely he'll be able to return.
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