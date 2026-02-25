Alex Caruso Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Caruso is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons with a left ankle sprain.
Caruso was a candidate to rest anyways for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and his ankle issue pretty much guarantees that he's held out. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams could see more opportunities with Caruso expected to sit.
