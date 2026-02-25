Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Caruso is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons with a left ankle sprain.

Caruso was a candidate to rest anyways for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and his ankle issue pretty much guarantees that he's held out. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams could see more opportunities with Caruso expected to sit.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
