Alex Caruso Injury: Headed to locker room
Caruso went back to the locker room after appearing to tweak something in his left leg/hip, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Caruso got hit in the hip battling for a rebound and walked very gingerly to the locker room after checking out of the game. He should be considered questionable to return.
