Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Leaves early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Caruso (undisclosed) didn't return to Monday's 123-105 win over the Wizards after going back to the locker room in the fourth quarter. Coach Mark Daigneault said postgame that an update on Caruso's status would come Tuesday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Caruso notched two points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals before leaving the contest with 10:54 left in the fourth quarter. At this point, there isn't much information available regarding his injury. However, we should know more after he undergoes testing Tuesday. Oklahoma City's next game is Thursday at Indiana.

