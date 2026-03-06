Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Caruso suffered a hip injury during Wednesday's win against the Knicks. The injury will prevent the veteran point guard from playing Saturday, and he'll look to recover enough to return for Monday's game against the Nuggets. Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and Aaron Wiggins are all slated for a bump in minutes in Caruso's absence.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
