Alex Caruso Injury: Not playing Saturday
Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Caruso suffered a hip injury during Wednesday's win against the Knicks. The injury will prevent the veteran point guard from playing Saturday, and he'll look to recover enough to return for Monday's game against the Nuggets. Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and Aaron Wiggins are all slated for a bump in minutes in Caruso's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 33 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 277 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More