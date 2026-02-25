Alex Caruso Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Caruso (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Caruso will sit for the second leg of the Thunder's back-to-back set while tending to a left ankle sprain, and his next chance to play is Friday against the Nuggets. Aaron Wiggins, Jared McCain and Kenrich Williams are all candidates to see an uptick in playing time in Caruso's absence.
