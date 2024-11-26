Alex Caruso Injury: Out for Wednesday
Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Caruso has already missed four of the club's last six outings, and he will now miss his second consecutive game due to a lingering right hip strain. With the 30-year-old sidelined, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins will likely see an uptick in playing time. Caruso's next chance to play will come Friday against the Lakers.
